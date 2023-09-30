8 killed after tourist bus falls 50 feet into gorge in Ooty's Coonoor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2023 10:23 PM IST Updated: September 30, 2023 11:13 PM IST
The driver lost control of the vehicle along the Mettupalayam-Coonoor road. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chennai: Eight people died after a tourist bus carrying 55 passengers fell 50 feet into a gorge near a bridge in Ooty's Coonoor on Saturday night.

Around 35 passengers have been admitted to the Government Hospital nearby, of whom four are in critical condition.

The deceased are V Nithin (15), S Babykala (36), S Murugesan (65), P Muppidathe (67) and R Kausalya (29). The other three are yet to be identified. 

RELATED ARTICLES

All passengers are from Thenkasi and they were returning from Ooty when tragedy struck.

As per preliminary reports, the driver of the tourist bus lost control of the vehicle while navigating the ninth hairpin bend along the Mettupalayam-Coonoor road. A rescue operation is underway.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh for the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for the others.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout