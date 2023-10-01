Govt, PSU employees of over 20 states hold massive rally against New Pension Scheme in Delhi

New Delhi: Sunday witnessed a mega protest against the New Pension Scheme at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

As per reports, government and Public Sector Undertaking employees of over 20 states gathered at the ground for the 'Pension Shankhanaad Rally' to demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The protest was organised by the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS).

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal voiced his support for the OPS and said he has requested the Centre to implement it for Delhi government employees.

"We strongly support the demand of govt employees to bring back OPS. NPS is an injustice against employees. We have implemented OPS in Punjab and have written to the Centre for implementing it for Del govt employees. Some other non-BJP govts have also implemented OPS," Kejriwal said in a post on 'X'.

The Congress too extended its support to the protests and said the party-ruled states have restored the old pension.