Google junks 137 more fraudulent loan apps as govt moots action

New Delhi: Amid the rise in complaints, Google has removed 137 more fraudulent loan apps from its Play Store. It is the first time that these many apps have been removed all at once. However, there are over 80 apps still remaining on the Play Store.

Google has started junking the loan apps after the Central and State governments toughened their stand against them.

With the latest move by Google, 200 fraudulent loan apps which were downloaded the most, have disappeared from the financial section of Play Store. Some of the apps which were removed had downloads ranging from 50,000 to 1 lakh.

The number of loan apps removed since July has mounted to 562. While 451 were on the Google Play Store, 111 were on the Apple App Store. Google had removed 75 loan apps in the last week alone. In the latest move, Google has removed apps that were present on the Play Store from 2022.

Helpline for complaints

Complaints regarding loan apps can be lodged with Central and State governments online or over the phone.

Central helpline: 1930; cybercrime.gov.in

Kerala Police WhatsApp number: 9497980900.