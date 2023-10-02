Suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz arrested: Delhi Police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2023 10:58 AM IST
Shanawaz . Photo: X/FrontalForce /Manorama Online

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested Shahnawaz - one of NIA's most wanted terrorists who is alleged to have links with an ISIS module, officials said on Monday.

Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune Police and was living in Delhi, they said. He carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh.

An engineer by profession, Shahnawaz was arrested Sunday night from an area in southeast Delhi by the Delhi Police's Special Cell and is currently being interrogated, an official said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Four to five people, connected to the module and detained in the matter, are also being interrogated, the person said.

Shanawaz was found to have some chemical substance on him, which was seized, the official said.

Police have also recovered other incriminating material suspected to be used for IED fabrication, he said.  

(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout