Delhi Police register forgery case against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal

Bengaluru: Delhi Police have registered a case against Hero MotoCorp and its chairman Pawan Munjal on allegations of forgery and fraud on Monday.

The FIR, filed by Brains Logistics, which was a service provider to Hero, accused the company, Munjal and others of forgery and falsifying account books.

Hero did not respond to request for comment. This latest FIR adds to the list of troubles faced by Hero and Munjal. The tax authorities had investigated Hero's relationship with a vendor suspected of reporting about Rs 900 million in false expenditure.

That was after the country's Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered assets worth $3 million from Munjal following a money-laundering investigation.