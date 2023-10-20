Delhi HC to hear Moitra's plea to restrain BJP MP, others from circulating 'defamatory' content

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear today TMC MP Mahua Moitra's petition seeking directions to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, an advocate and several social media platforms and media houses from posting, circulating or publishing any fake and defamatory content against her.

The plea, which was filed on October 17, is listed for hearing before Justice Sachin Datta.

Moitra, the Lok Sabha MP representing Krishnanagar in West Bengal, has sought permanent injunction against Dubey, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, social media platform X, search engine Google, YouTube and 15 media houses and to restrain them from making, publishing, circulating per se defamatory, ex facie false and malicious statements against her. She has also sought damages.

Dubey has accused Moitra of taking bribe from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged Speaker Om Birla to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the charges against her.

Citing a letter he received from advocate Dehadrai, Dubey said the lawyer shared "irrefutable" evidence of bribes being given to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader by a businessman.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha speaker, Dubey claimed 50 of 61 questions she asked in the Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group, the business conglomerate which the TMC MP has often accused of malpractices, more so after it was at the receiving end of a critical report by short seller Hindenburg Research.

In her plea in the high court, Moitra denied the allegations and claimed they were designed to damage her reputation.

She has sought a direction to the defendants to take down all alleged defamatory and scurrilous content, including posts, tweets, re-tweets, caption, posted on their respective platforms against her.