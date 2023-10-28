Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar files complaint against Satyender Jain, Arvind Kejriwal alleging threats

New Delhi: Jailed alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has filed a complaint with the CBI Director alleging constant threats to him, his family members and his lawyer over the past two months by the representatives of Aam Aadmi Party, mainly Satyender Jain and Arvind Kejriwal.

Sukesh was arrested for allegedly duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife Japna Singh for 3.5 crore rupees. Several other cases of extortion, money laundering and cheating have been filed against him.

"This an urgent complaint regarding constant threat being received by me and my mother and my advocate for the last 2 months from the representative of Aam Aadmi Party, mainly Mr Satyender Jain and Mr Arvind Kejriwal and also many unknown persons and Jail senior authorities," said the Mandoli Jail inmate, in his letter, which is also a complaint.

"I am anticipating a serious threat to my life as I have given 164 statements against Kejriwal, Satyender Jain and a couple of their associates before the Court as well as the High Powered Committee appointed by Lt. Governor, Delhi," he stated.

"Now as the matter has been directed for investigation and surrenderance of evidence, constant threats have been given to stop me from doing the same and retract all statements given against them u/s 164 and sec 50 PMLA and to the High Powered Committee, failing which I would be killed/ poisoned in jail by the authorities as the jail administration is under the Delhi government of AAP," he further stated.

"I have been previously constantly threatened by jail authorities, and then my counsel Anant Malik received threat calls and thereafter my mother received threat messages from the same numbers. She also received multiple calls from the number of Poonam Jain, Wife of Satyender Jain," he said.

"My counsel had submitted the voice recording of the threat call received by him claiming that the caller was an associate of CM, Arvind Kejriwal and Satyender Jain. The caller threatened that I would be killed in jail by the Authorities if I did not cooperate with them. The same was complained by my counsel to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and also to the office of Home Minister of India," Sukesh claimed.

"Now the threatening messages have been constantly sent to my mother, and the message says I would be transferred to another jail in Mandoli and would be poisoned, if I did not submit all evidence in my possession against AAP, to DIG Prisons, Superintendent or Law Office, of Delhi Jail Department," he alleged.

"I have hereby attached the screenshot of the threat message received by my mother, along with a 65B certificate by law as my mother is ill and 70 years old and currently residing in Chennai, hence I am filing the above said through my lawyer for necessary action and your perusal," he stated.

"Sir, I am humbly requesting to take urgent cognizance of this complaint and take appropriate action against the persons involved who are sending these constant threats on the instruction of Kejriwal and Satyender Jain as they and their associates are stooping down to all levels to silent me from exposing them and my financial relations with them since 2014. And I am anticipating a very serious attack from the AAP leaders and these 'antecedents' are extremely dangerous," he added.