J-K: Infiltration bid foiled, 1 militant killed

IANS
Published: October 30, 2023 11:23 AM IST
This is the second infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara in less than a week. Photo: PTI

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed after an infiltration bid foiled in a joint operation of the police and Army in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

The infiltration bid was thwarted on Sunday. "In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed," police said.

Police said the search operation continues in the area. This is the second infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara in less than a week. On October 26 an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police and Army along the Line of Control in Machil Sector of Kupwara district.

