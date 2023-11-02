Apple threat notifications: CERT-In launches probe, issues notice to company

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 02, 2023 01:25 PM IST Updated: November 02, 2023 01:29 PM IST
The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar

New Delhi: CERT-In launched a probe and sent notice to Apple on the threat notifications issue raised by several opposition leaders, said IT Secretary S Krishnan on Thursday.
He hoped that Apple would cooperate with the investigation by CERT-In on the issue.

"CERT-In has started its probe... they (Apple) will cooperate in this probe," Krishnan told reporters on the sidelines of an event related to the Meity-NSF research collaboration.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they occur.
Asked if a notice had been sent to Apple, the IT Secretary answered in the affirmative.

Several opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed they had received an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and alleged hacking by the government, a charge IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rejected but assured a thorough probe.

Those who received such notifications included Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Khera, K C Venugopal, Supriya Shrinate, T S Singhdeo and Bhupinder S Hooda; Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
(with PTI inputs)

