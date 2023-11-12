Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

36 workers feared trapped as under-construction tunnel collapses in Uttarakhand

PTI
Published: November 12, 2023 03:07 PM IST
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed, in Uttarkashi district. Photo: PTI

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Nearly 36 workers are feared trapped inside a tunnel under construction after a portion of the structure between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway here collapsed on Sunday morning, officials said.

Police, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel are at the spot carrying out rescue efforts, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi said. He added that the incident occurred between 6 am and 7 am.

As per records made available by officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), 36 labourers are trapped inside, he said. Initial reports had, however, said 40 workers were trapped.

The collapsed portion is located about 200 metres from the entrance of the tunnel, the SP said.

He said an oxygen pipe had been inserted into the collapsed part of the tunnel so that those trapped would not have difficulty breathing. Food items are also being sent in and the workers will be rescued soon, Yaduvanshi said.

On the circumstances that led to the collapse, he said the priority was to save the lives of those trapped inside the tunnel. The tunnel is part of the Char Dham all-weather road project. Its construction will reduce the journey between Uttarkashi to Yamunotri by 26 km. 

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.