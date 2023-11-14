Karnataka bans all types of head cover in recruitment exams

Bengaluru: After facing protests and criticism over the ban on hijab in educational institutions, Karnataka has banned all forms of head cover in its recruitment exams of various state-run boards and corporations scheduled for this month. Though the ban on hijab was not mentioned in the dress code issued by the Karnataka Examination Authority, the directions clearly state that wearing a cap or any other clothing on the head is prohibited to prevent the use of bluetooth devices in the examination room. This dress code issued on Tuesday will be applicable for all the recruitment exams to be conducted on November 18 and 19 in the state.



The KEA has also issued a list of prohibited items, which include electronic devices, mobile phones, pen drives, earphones, microphones, bluetooth devices and wristwatches. The candidates will not be allowed to use them inside the examination centres. Masks are also banned. Pencil, paper, eraser, geometry boxes and log tables have also been barred.

Women candidates are not allowed to wear clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, or clothes with buttons. They are also barred from wearing full-sleeved clothes, jeans pants, high-heeled shoes or slippers inside the exam hall. Metal jewellery, except 'Mangalsutra' and 'Kalungura' (toe rings), are prohibited.

Male candidates have been asked to wear half-sleeve shirts as full-sleeved shirts are not allowed on the day of the examination. According to the KEA, plain trousers are the preferred dress code for male candidates but 'Kurta Pajama' and jeans pants are not allowed.

Clothes worn by male candidates should be light i.e. no zip pockets, pockets, large buttons and elaborate embroidery. Shoes are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Candidates should wear sandals or thin-soled sandals", it said.

(With PTI inputs)