Students can wear hijab while appearing for recruitment exams: Karnataka Govt

Bengaluru: Sticking to its electoral promise, the Congress-led government in Karnataka has relaxed the hijab ban imposed by the previous BJP administration. The state government has issued an order permitting Muslim woman students to wear hijab while appearing for recruitment/competitive exams conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Lifting the hijab ban was one of the important election promises made by the Congress during the Karnataka Assembly polls. The decision was taken during a progress review meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, pro-Hindu groups threatened to carry out protests against the order. "People are trying to stir an unnecessary controversy in the matter. Some people are there just to create confusion. I have taken measures in view of everyone's freedom. I think that the people who are protesting should verify the guidelines of the NEET exam. As per the rules, it is allowed to write the exam wearing a hijab. Examinees can write exams by wearing the clothes they want," clarified Sudhakar.