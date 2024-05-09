Explosion in firecracker unit at Sivakasi kills 8

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2024 04:48 PM IST Updated: May 09, 2024 05:25 PM IST
Representational image.

Chennai: Eight people, including five women and three men, were killed in a massive explosion in a firecracker unit in Sengamalapatti near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district. Over 10 people sustained grievous injuries and have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. 

The deceased were workers at the firecracker factory. The police and fire brigade are continuing the rescue operation.

As per reports, seven rooms were completely gutted in the explosion. It is suspected that more workers are trapped in the unit.

