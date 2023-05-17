Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah will become the next chief minister of Karnataka, the party high command decided on Wednesday. He will be sworn in as chief minister tomorrow, reports said.

According to Manorama News, the Congress state president in Karnataka and the other top contender for the CM's post D K Shivakumar is likely to stay outside the Cabinet for now.

An official declaration is expected on Wednesday evening.

Power sharing formula

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will meet D K Shivakumar later today and propose a power sharing formula where he will be offered the chief ministership of the state after two years.

The results of the May 10 Karnataka assembly election were declared on May 13 in which the Congress registered a decisive victory.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi drove to Kharge's residence and held an over 90-minute meeting. AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal were also present during the meeting between Kharge and Gandhi.

Top party leaders were, however, tight-lipped on who was the probable choice for the chief minister's post and by when the decision would be taken.

The newly-elected MLAs in Karnataka had on Sunday passed a one-line resolution authorising party chief Kharge to appoint the legislature party leader, who will be the new chief minister.

Kharge earlier held discussions with party leaders from Karnataka and the three observers appointed by him to oversee the Congress Legislature Party meeting held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The three central observers - Sushilkumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria - had met all Congress MLAs individually and sought their views on who would be their choice of chief minister.

They also held a 'secret ballot' on their choice for chief minister. The observers discussed the findings of their report and handed it over to Kharge on Monday night.

In the just-concluded assembly elections, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

(With PTI inputs.)