Priyanka Gandhi calls Modi's 'Babri lock on Ayodhya' remark a blatant lie

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): Responding to PM Modi's statement that the "BJP needs 400 seats so the Congress cannot put the Babri lock on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called it "a blatant lie".

She said the Congress has said time and again that everyone will respect the decision of the Supreme Court and that is what they have done and would continue to do.

On Wednesday, she accused the prime minister and the BJP of maintaining ties with industrialists and absolving them of their loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore. She claimed that the entire BJP machinery was spreading lies about Rahul Gandhi.