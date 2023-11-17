Five terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar: Five terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the D.H Pora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Friday.

"Five terrorists neutralized by Kulgam Police, Army, and CRPF. Incriminating materials recovered. Operation in final stage; area being sanitized," police said.

The gunfight started on Thursday after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After the security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation from the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.