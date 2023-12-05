Revanth Reddy to be Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on December 7

New Delhi: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy will be the new chief minister of the state.

Announcing the decision at the party headquarters here on Tuesday, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the swearing-in will take place on December 7 in Hyderabad.

"After considering the report of observers and after discussion with senior leaders, the Congress president has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Telangana," he said.

Revanth Reddy was the frontrunner for the top post in the state after the party staged a stupendous victory in assembly elections by winning 64 seats in Telangana, upstaging the BRS.

Venugopal said the Congress Legislature Party in Telangana had unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to take a decision to appoint the CLP leader in its meeting earlier.

He said the party had appointed four observers including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Deepa Dasmunshi, Ajoy Kumar and K J George, besides AICC general secretary in-charge Manikrao Thakre.

Shivakumar and Thakre were present as Venugopal announced the party high command's decision on Telangana.

He did not answer queries on how many ministers would be sworn in and whether there would be any deputy chief ministers.