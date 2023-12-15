LS adjourned amid Oppn demand for Amit Shah's remarks on Parliament security breach

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned till 2 pm, as the opposition MPs raised slogans demanding the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the recent Parliament security breach. The proceedings went struck in less than a minute as the House started its meeting for the day.

The house met at 11 am and the opposition MPs soon started raising slogans and placards. Most of them trooped into the Well, raising slogans seeking the resignation of the Union home minister and his presence in the House.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the security breach that took place two days back.

They are also seeking action against the BJP MP who authorised the passes for the two people who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday.

It was Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings on Friday, adjourned the House till 2 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)