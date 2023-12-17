PM Modi says LS security breach a serious issue, accused Oppn for politicising it

New Delhi: The seriousness of the recent security breach in Lok Sabha cannot be underestimated, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The PM called for no squabbling over the issue as Opposition members protested over it in the Parliament.



The Prime Minister was speaking at an interview with the Hindi daily 'Dainik Jagran'. He stated that the probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of the people behind it and their motives.

According to the newspaper, the PM described the breach as painful and a matter of concern. "Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue," he said. The gravity of the incident which happened in Parliament should not be underestimated, he said, adding that the Speaker has also been taking necessary steps with all seriousness.

Two persons jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday, December 13. The opposition parties are demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah, and some members have also sought Shah's resignation.

The government has insisted that the security in Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha secretariat and it has been following the Speaker's directives. It has also cited numerous such violations in the past, accusing the opposition of politicising the issue.