Opposition's protest over parliament security breach continues; Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11:15 am on Wednesday amid protests by opposition members over the Parliament security breach issue.

As soon as the House met, some opposition members raised the issue of security breach and demanded a statement from the home minister on the matter.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the protesting members to maintain order in the House. As the protests continued, he adjourned the proceedings.

Congress MPs held a protest against the suspension of opposition members outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex.

Former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi alleged the government was "strangulating democracy" by suspending MPs over a legitimate demand and said the Congress has its task cut out for next year's general elections both as a party and as INDIA bloc member.