Not the govt's job to construct temples: Shashi Tharoor

Pathanamthitta: Construction of temples is not the job of an elected government, said Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and MP Shashi Tharoor.

The remark coincides with the Central government's preparations for the official opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. More than 6,000 people are expected to attend the grand "Pran Pratistha" ceremony.

According to Tharoor, the Congress leaders are to individually take a call on whether to attend the inaugural ceremony of the temple, since the party has not yet conveyed its common stance.

He made it clear that he would not be visiting the Ram temple before the Lok Sabha polls as such an action could create misunderstandings among the public.

The central government should prioritise its focus on its primary commitments to the public, including the creation of employment opportunities and enhancing the overall quality of life, Tharoor added.

The Congress lawmaker also noted that his party opposes no religious beliefs.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has recently turned down the invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the party said on Tuesday while underlining its belief that religion is a personal choice.