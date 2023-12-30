India declares Khalistan leader, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist

New Delhi: India has designated one of the most wanted fugitive and Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as a terrorist.

Landa (34), a native of Harike, district Tarn Taran, Punjab and presently residing in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada belongs to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) which is listed as a terrorist organisation at serial number 1 of the First Schedule to the said Act, read the Ministery of Home Affairs(MHA) notification.

Landa, backed by the cross-border agency, was involved in the terror attack through shoulder-mounted Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) on the building of Punjab State Intelligence Headquarters at Mohali last year.

“Landa has been involved in the supply of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, sophisticated weapons, and explosives from across the border to various modules for carrying out terrorist activities in the State of Punjab, India, And whereas, the said Landa has also been involved in various criminal cases related to the raising of terror modules, extortion, killings, planting IEDs, smuggling of weapons and narcotics and using funds or proceeds thereof for terrorist acts in the State of Punjab and other parts of the Country,” a notification of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reads.

The MHA notification also said that Landa and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, law and order in the State of Punjab by carrying out targeted killings, extortions and other anti-national activities in different parts of India.

An open-ended warrant has been issued against Landa and he is also a subject of the Look Out Circular dated June 9, 2021.

“The Central Government believes that Lakhbir Singh Landa is involved in terrorism and the said Lakhbir Singh Landa is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, namely: In the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in the Fourth Schedule, after serial number 54 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely: Lakhbir Singh Landa,” the notification read.

Last year, the Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, Punjab, was the target of a dramatic RPG attack. Shockingly, it has come to light that the intended victim was the late Punjabi singer Shubhdeeep Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala. However, the perpetrators altered their plan, fearing a higher casualty count if the attack occurred during a gathering or meeting, top sources in Delhi Police said.

“The RPG was supplied by Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda and it was originally meant to be used to assassinate Sidhu Moosewala when he was at a public rally or event,” a senior police official told the IANS on the condition of anonymity.

However, a shift in plans occurred, and the alleged gangsters and terrorists opted to target the Punjab Police headquarters instead. This revelation was brought to light during an interrogation with incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to official sources, the RPG was illicitly smuggled into India through the Pakistan border, implicating Pakistan's spy agency, ISI. Rinda had reportedly enlisted members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang to carry out the operation.

Further investigation uncovered that fugitive gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa had collaborated with Rinda, sharing manpower, logistics, and resources and he is second in command.

Goldy Brar was found to have direct links with Landa, another BKI operative working closely with Rinda as revealed in NIA investigations so far.