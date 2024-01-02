New hit-and-run law sparks truckers' protests in states; public stocks up fuel anticipating shortage

The huge penalty slapped on offenders under the new hit-and-run law has sparked massive protests amongst truck drivers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashta, Gujarat and other states leading to long queue formations at petrol pumps triggered by the possibility of a fuel shortage.



Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The All India Motor Transport Congress on Monday asked the government to address issues raised during a nationwide agitation by drivers."We appeal to the drivers to maintain peace and uphold law and order. Our primary goal is to engage in constructive dialogue with the authorities to find a resolution that is fair and just," AIMTC core committee chairperson Malkit Singh said.

He said the AIMTC, a umbrella body of truckers nationwide, had not issued an "official call" regarding the current agitation.

Madhya Pradesh

Drivers of commercial vehicles, including trucks and tankers, stopped work in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday and blocked roads at some places to protest against the provision in the new penal law regarding hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists. Amid protests, people rushed to petrol pumps in various cities fearing the agitation would hit fuel supply.

A transporters' body on Tuesday claimed the strike by truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists has affected the movement of nearly five lakh vehicles in Madhya Pradesh.

Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh has appealed to the agitating drivers to discuss the issue with the government.

However, the administration in various MP districts and major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur said there was no shortage of fuel at petrol pumps under their areas of jurisdiction. A large number of people were seen at petrol pumps in Bhopal, Indore and other cities on Tuesday morning to refuel their vehicle tanks amid the drivers' agitation.

All India Motor Transport Congress former vice president (western region) Vijay Kalra claimed, "Around five lakh small and big vehicles are not able to run in Madhya Pradesh due to the drivers' strike against the new law."

Gujarat

Truckers across Gujarat also protested against stringent jail and fine norms in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for hit-and-run cases. A video showing a long queue of parked trucks on Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway near Kanera village in Kheda was widely circulated on social media, with those uploading them asking commuters to avoid the route due to a 10-kilometre traffic jam as a result of the protests.

Maharashtra

Petrol pumps in Mumbai and Nagpur also witnessed long queues on Tuesday as people came to fill up their vehicle tanks fearing shortage of fuel amid the protest by truck drivers. Petrol Dealers Association, Mumbai, president Chetan Modi told PTI that the fuel supply to petrol pumps was affected due to the drivers' agitation since Monday.

The Maharashtra Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection Department on Monday requested police to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders in the market.

It also urged for appropriate action under the Essential Commodities Act against drivers and transporters for the interruption of supply of petroleum products.

Heavy rush at a petrol pump following nationwide strike of oil tankers over new provisions regarding hit-and-run cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in Amritsar, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Photo: PTI

Rajasthan

Truckers held protests in parts of Rajasthan as well. Operation of roadways buses which was also affected resumed after police intervention.

There were jams on Dholpur-Karauli route, Udaipur-Nathdwara route, Sawai Madhopur-Kota Lalsot route, Bhilwara-Ajmer route and Anupgarh-Ganganagar due to the protest.

West Bengal

Hundreds of truck and commercial vehicle drivers protesting the new penal laws for hit and run cases blocked the national highway number 2 near Dankuni toll plaza in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday for around two hours, police said.

(With PTI inputs.)