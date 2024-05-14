PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination for the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi today. He is seeking a third term from the constituency.

Before filing the nomination, PM Modi offered prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganga here on Tuesday. He also performed aarti at the ghat amid chanting of Vedic mantras.

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, chief ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states and party leaders are likely to accompany Modi to the collectorate for his nomination filing. The BJP's NDA partners Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Omprakash Rajbhar are also expected to be present.

Besides Adityanath, chief ministers Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh), Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Himanta Biswa Sharma (Assam), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) and Manik Saha (Tripura) are also likely to attend the prime minister's nomination filing.

Following the nomination process, PM Modi will hold a meeting with BJP workers at the Rudraksha Convention Centre.

Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.