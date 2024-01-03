Cash-for-query row: SC to hear Mahua Moitra's plea against expulsion from LS today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will hear the Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's plea against her recent expulsion from the Lok Sabha over allegations of unethical conduct, today.

Moitra, elected from the Krishnangar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal was expelled on December 8, over alleged misconduct in the cash-for-query case.

Moitra challenged her expulsion in the top court after the Lok Sabha adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

She was put into the controversy after the BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in September based on a complaint by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehradai, who alleged that she accepted money and favours to ask questions in Parliament.

In an affidavit to the ethics committee on October 19, Darshan Hiranandani claimed that Moitra provided him with her login ID and password for the Lok Sabha members’ website. The CBI has already filed a preliminary FIR in the case.

As soon as Moitra's plea challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha was taken by the top court for hearing, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti on December 15 told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was appearing for Moitra, that the bench had not gone through the case files and it would like to hear it upon reopening of the court after winter break, which ends on January 3.

It was on December 8, after a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the panel report -- Moitra was not allowed to speak --, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the TMC MP from the House for "unethical conduct," which was adopted by a voice vote.

The ethics committee found Moitra guilty of "unethical conduct" and contempt of the House as she shared her Lok Sabha members' portal credentials -- user ID and password -- with unauthorised people, which had an irrepressible impact on national security, Joshi had said.

(With PTI inputs)