SC seeks Centre's response on Kerala govt's plea against ceiling on net borrowing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre's response to a suit filed by the Kerala government accusing the Union of India of interfering in the exercise of its "exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers" to regulate the state's finances by imposing a ceiling on net borrowing.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan issued notice to the Centre and sought its response by January 25. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Kerala government, said the borrowing cap was affecting the state's ability to disburse salary to its employees and meet other expenses.

In an original suit filed under Article 131 of the Constitution, the Kerala government has said the Constitution bestows fiscal autonomy on states to regulate their finances under various articles, and borrowing limits or the extent of such borrowings are regulated by state legislation.

Article 131 of the Constitution deals with the original jurisdiction of the apex court in any dispute between the Centre and states. The suit referred to the letters dated March 27, 2023 and August 11, 2023, issued by the Centre, through the Ministry of Finance (Public Finance-State Division), Department of Expenditure, and the amendments made to section 4 of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

It alleged that the Centre "seeks to interfere with the finances of the state by (i) imposing a net borrowing ceiling on the plaintiff state in the manner deemed fit by the defendant Union, which limits borrowings from all sources including open market borrowings".

It also gave the figure of dues as of October 31, 2023, which had accumulated over the years because of the financial constraints stemming from the ceiling imposed by the Centre on borrowing.

"The plaintiff state submits that the said amount of Rs 26,226 crores is imminently and urgently required in order for the plaintiff state to avert the impending grave financial crisis that has been caused by the impugned orders," the suit, filed through advocate C K Sasi, said.

It said the suit "squarely raises a dispute as to the right, power and authority of the defendant Union (of India) to interfere with the exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers of the plaintiff state to regulate its finances under several provisions of the Constitution". The suit claimed the Centre's actions "fall foul of, and violate the federal structure of the Constitution".

It said the borrowing limits or the extent of such borrowings are regulated by the Kerala Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2003 as amended from time to time.

The suit said the ability to determine the borrowing of the state to balance the budget and make up for the fiscal deficit is exclusively within the domain of the states.