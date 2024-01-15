Bad weather hits flight operations in Delhi; Irate passenger assaults IndiGo pilot

New Delhi: Nearly 150 flights were delayed in Delhi as dense fog continued to reduce visibility posing challenges for the flight operations.

Apart from the nation's capital, several flights were delayed in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kerala due to bad weather conditions. A passenger onboard a Goa-bound IndiGo flight assaulted the pilot physically while the latter was announcing the delay inside the aircraft.

The incident took place on Sunday. A video of the altercation went viral on social media platforms, sparking outrage and condemnation from users.

In the viral footage, the passenger, identified as Sahil Kataraia, wearing a yellow hoodie is seen running up to the pilot and physically assaulting him in a fit of anger.

The incident occurred while the pilot was addressing passengers about the delay, attributed to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, leading to a crew change after prolonged delays.

A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024

The delay in the IndiGo flight (6E-2175) destined for Goa was reportedly due to heavy fog and traffic congestion at the airport.

As per sources, the assault took place around 7 p.m. when tensions were running high among the passengers due to the extended wait.

"We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action,” said a senior police official.

