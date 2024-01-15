BSP will go alone in Lok Sabha polls, announces Mayawati

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 15, 2024 02:12 PM IST
BSP chief Mayawati. File Photo: PTI

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party would go it alone in the coming Lok Sabha elections, but she did not rule out a post-poll alliance.

Talking to reporters at the state party office on her birthday, she categorically denied reports in a section of the media about her retirement from politics.

She said the party would not forge any tie-up for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May, and would go it alone.

RELATED ARTICLES

The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had contested the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019 in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout