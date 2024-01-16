Tenth cheetah death reported at Kuno National Park

Bhopal: A tenth cheetah died at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.



The state Forest Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan confirmed the death of Namibian cheetah named Shaurya. Since March last year, ten cheetahs have died in KNP.

"Around 11 am, incoordination and staggering gait was observed by the tracking team following which the animal was tranquilized and weakness was found. Following this, the animal was revived but complications arose post revival and the animal failed to resond to CPR. Cause of death can be ascenertained after portmortem," said the Director of Lion Project in a press release.

In August last year, Dhatri, a female cheetah, had died. Following which, 14 cheetahs, including seven males were kept in enclosures at KNP.