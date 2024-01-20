Ram Temple consecration: Law students move court challenging Maharashtra govt's public holiday declaration

Four law students have moved the Bombay High Court challenging a public holiday declared by the government of Maharashtra on January 22 in view of the Ram Temple consecreation in Ayodhya.

According to Live Law, the petitioners are Shivangi Agarwal, Satyajeet Siddharth Salve, Vedant Gaurav Agrawal and Khushi Sandeep Bangia. They are students of MNLU, Mumbai and NIRMA law school.

The petition will heard by a special bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale on Sunday, a day before the ceremony that will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The petitioners have argued that a public holiday for a religious event violates the principles of secularism in the Indian Constitution.

"An act of the Government in celebrating and openly participating in the consecration of a Hindu temple thereby associating with a particular religion is nothing but a direct attack on the principles of secularism," the petition states, reported Live Law.