Cops stop screening of 'Ram Ke Naam', arrest 4 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested here on Sunday over the screening of 'Ram Ke Naam', a documentary based on the demolition of Babri Masjid amid the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. The screening of the documentary was organised in the restaurant at Neredmet here on Saturday without any permission, said police. According to the officials, the four were booked for creating an atmosphere of disturbing peace.



A case was registered under IPC Sections, including 143 (relating to unlawful assembly), Section 290 (public nuisance), and Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

The complainant, who had gone to the restaurant along with his friends, had said the film was being played and a few people were discussing it, according to the FIR.

When he watched them, he found that all their acts and behaviour were "against Hinduism and hurting religious sentiments", besides making derogatory statements against the Hindu religion, he alleged. The complainant, who asked the management about it, further alleged that he was abused (by the organisers). He claimed that the organisers intentionally held the event to create communal issues before the Lord Ram temple event (at Ayodhya).

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi asked on X whether the police of Rachakonda Commissionerate could explain why the screening of the documentary was stopped midway.

"Can @RachakondaCop please explain why screening of the documentary Ram Ke Naam was stopped midway & 3 people were arrested?," Owaisi said.

"How is screening an award-winning documentary a crime? If it is, then the Government of India & Filmfare should also be jailed for awarding the movie. Please let us know if we need a pre-screening certificate from police before watching a movie," he said.