7-year-old repeatedly dipped in Ganga for cancer cure, dies

PTI
Published: January 25, 2024 11:15 AM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock/pirtuss

Haridwar: Superstition of his parents that a dip in the Ganga could cure him of cancer cost a seven-year-old child his life here on Wednesday, police said.

The boy's parents kept chanting mantras on the banks of Har-ki Pairi while his aunt allegedly dipped him repeatedly in the Ganga ignoring his loud cries, until he suffocated and died, they added.

Bystanders tried to stop the woman but she refused to listen to them, the police said. Eyewitnesses reported the incident to the police, SHO of the Har-ki-Pairi police station Bhavna Kainthola said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The child's parents and aunt have been held for interrogation, the SHO said. The boy was suffering from blood cancer and resided with his parents in Delhi, she said.

He died of drowning, the SHO said, adding that further inquiry in the case is underway.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout