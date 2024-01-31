Ex-Indian pacer Prashant Vaidya released on bail in cheque bounce case

PTI
Published: January 31, 2024 05:50 PM IST
Representational image. IANS

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar police on Wednesday executed a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Indian pacer Prashant Vaidya in a cheque bounce case. 

Vaidya, who played four One-Day Internationals for India in the mid-1990s, was produced before a court which released him on a surety bond, a police official said. 

He had allegedly purchased steel from a local trader and issued a cheque which bounced, following which the trader demanded that he make fresh payment, said inspector Vitthalsingh Rajput. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Vaidya allegedly refused to pay, so the trader moved the court which issued a non-bailable warrant against him for skipping court hearings, the officer said.

Vaidya currently heads the cricket development committee of the Vidarbha Cricket Association.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS