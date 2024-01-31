Rahul Gandhi's car pelted with stones during Nyay Yatra in Bengal, claims Cong

PTI
Published: January 31, 2024 02:16 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi speaking at a rally as part of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar. Photo: PTI

Malda: A car in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling in West Bengal's Malda district as part of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was pelted with stones by unidentified persons on Wednesday, claimed state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
The rear window pane of the vehicle was smashed in the incident but Gandhi did not suffer any injury.

Television visuals showed Gandhi alighting from the vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspecting the damaged windowpane.

The attack took place in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar. "The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones... this is unacceptable," Chowdhury said.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS