Delhi Police visits Kejriwal's residence again to serve notice, CMO dubs it defamation tactic

IANS
Published: February 03, 2024 02:44 PM IST Updated: February 03, 2024 02:55 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File Photo: PTI.

New Delhi: A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday morning again reached the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve him a notice in connection with a probe over his allegations that the BJP was trying to "buy" AAP MLAs. 
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said it is ready to receive notice but police are not giving it. 

A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday morning again reached the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve him a notice in connection with the allegations that BJP was trying to "buy" AAP MLAs. Sources said that the team had asked Kejriwal to provide evidence in the matter.

On Friday, as per sources, besides Kejriwal's residence, the Crime Branch team also went to AAP Minister Atishi's residence to serve a notice. However, the notices were not accepted at either location.
"They are not at their homes. The Crime Branch team is likely to come again tomorrow," the sources said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva had said his party welcomes reports of the Crime Branch launching an inquiry into AAP's allegations of the BJP "luring" AAP MLAs.

The Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on January 30, stating that it has made no such offer to AAP MLAs, while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal's allegations.

Sachdeva had said that the Crime Branch has served a notice to Kejriwal, that he should either submit evidence to support his allegations or be prepared to face criminal proceedings.

