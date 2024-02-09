P V Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, M S Swaminathan to be honoured with Bharat Ratna

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh and scientist Dr MS Swaminathan will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. The government had earlier announced the country's highest civilian honour for L K Advani and Karpoori Thakur.



"Narasimha Rao steered India through critical transformations and also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage. His visionary leadership instrumental in making India economically advanced, laid solid foundation for its prosperity, growth," the PM said.

Congress leader Narasimha Rao, who served as the ninth prime minister of India from 1991 to 1996, is known for introducing various liberal reforms to India's economy.

Modi added that Bharat Ratna was dedicated to Charan Singh for his incomparable contribution to country.

Charan Singh served as the fifth Indian prime minister for a brief period of 6 months between 28 July 1979 and 14 January 1980. He belonged to the Janata Party.

PM Modi also acknowledged the monumental contributions made by Swaminathan to the country in agriculture and farmers' welfare. "He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture and made outstanding efforts in modernising it," the prime minister said.

MS Swaminathan, the Kerala-baased agricultural scientist, heralded the green revolution into the country. To address the severe food shortages, Swaminathan developed high-yielding seeds suited to Indian environment.