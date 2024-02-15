Malayalam
Big blow to INDIA bloc; National Conference to go solo in LS polls

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 15, 2024 03:50 PM IST Updated: February 15, 2024 03:53 PM IST
Dr Farooq Abdullah
Jammu: Further depleting the strength of the opposition alliance, the National Conference has decided to go at it alone in the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah announced this at a press conference.

Coming on the heels of announcements by Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, who said that they would have no truck with the Congress in the general election, the latest move by the National Conference would be a setback for the INDIA bloc.

Abdullah said that he expected the assembly polls to be held along with the general elections. “As far as seat sharing is concerned, NC will contest alone and there’s no doubt about it,” Abdullah said during a press conference.

