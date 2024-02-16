Bharat Bandh restricted to peaceful protests in Kerala, Section 144 imposed in Noida

New Delhi: A Gramin Bharat Bandh was observed across the country on Friday following a call by various farmer organisations including Samyukt Kisan Morcha and central trade unions. The bandh will be from 6 am to 4 pm on Friday. The farmers will participate in a widespread chakka jam on major roads across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.



Little impact in Kerala

The nationwide strike is unlikely to hit normal life in Kerala as the strike committee declared that only peaceful demonstrations will be held in the state. Bharat Bandh state committee co-ordination chairman and Kerala Karshaka Sangham secretary M Vijayakumar said that a demonstration will be staged in front of Raj Bhavan and major centres in each district on Friday at 10 am.

Prohibitory orders in Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district in view of Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday. The police also cautioned commuters going to Delhi and coming back from the capital city of traffic diversions in Noida and urged citizens to opt for metro rail service "as far as possible" to avoid inconvenience.

According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including political or religious, are prohibited. The order also bars the use of private drones in a radius of one km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms and the likes in public places.



In a traffic advisory, the police said intensive checking will be done by installing barriers on all the borders of Noida and Delhi by the police on both sides due to which there will be a pressure on vehicular movement and traffic would be diverted according to requirement.



Why Bharat Bandh?

The call for a Bharat Bandh comes amid the talks between farmers and Centre, and the violent clashes between protesting farmers and security forces during the 'Dilli Chalo' march. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), part of SKM, called for a Bharat Bandh on February 16, citing a host of unmet demands of farmers. The Noida-based Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) has also extended support to Friday's Bharat Bandh.

The demands listed by SKM include MSP for all crops based on the Swaminathan formula of C2+50 (input cost of capital+50 per cent), legal guarantee of procurement, debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff and no smart metres. They also demanded free 300 units power for farming and for domestic use and for shops, comprehensive crop insurance, and a hike in pensions to Rs 10,000 per month among others.

BKU leader Pawan Khatana said during the Bharat Bandh called by his union, farmers have been asked to strike their work for one day in order to press the government for demands. "Farmers have been asked to shun work in farms or not go to markets for any purchases tomorrow. Traders and transporters have also been exhorted to join the strike tomorrow," Khatana said.

The farmers' leader said the protesters would stay put in their areas and not march towards Delhi. Meanwhile, a section of traders here has urged the protesting farmers and the government to have a dialogue to quickly resolve the issue.