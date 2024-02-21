Senior Supreme Court lawyer Fali Nariman dies at 95

New Delhi: Eminent constitutional jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman passed away here on Wednesday. He was 95.

The veteran lawyer was enrolled as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950. He practised law for more than 70 years beginning from the High Court of Bombay and then moved to the Supreme Court.

Nariman argued several landmark cases, including the famous NJAC verdict. He also appeared in the important SC AoR Association case (which led to the collegium system), the TMA Pai case (on the scope of minority rights under Article 30), and many others.

He was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India in May 1972. He resigned from the post in 1975 to protest against the Emergency declaration by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He served as the chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Commission of Jurists in Geneva between 1995 and 1997. He was also the president of the Bar Association of India between 1991 and 2010.

Nariman was awarded the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

Books penned by Nariman include his autobiography, Before Memory Fades and others like The State of Nation and God Save the Hon'ble Supreme Court. His latest book You Must Know Your Constitution takes a look at all the 395 articles of the Constitution and the amendments made up to July 31, 2023.

His demise was met with heartfelt tributes from several members of the legal and political fraternity.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud condoled the death of Nariman and called him "a great giant of an intellectual."

Senior Advocate and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal called Nariman a 'great son of India' who was not just the greatest lawyer of the country but also one of the finest human beings who stood like a colossus above all.

Social activist and senior advocate Indira Jaising said Nariman 'shaped and moulded the history of constitutional law in India'.

Taking to X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Nariman's 'contributions have not only shaped landmark cases but have also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution and civil liberties.'

