Another farmer dies of heart attack amid Delhi Chalo agitation

Chandigarh: A farmer leader confirmed on Friday that a 62-year-old farmer, participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, passed away due to a heart attack at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border. Darshan Singh, hailing from Amargarh village in Bathinda district, succumbed to the cardiac event, as stated by Sarwan Singh Pandher.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are leading the farmers' protest at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points of Punjab and Haryana, advocating for various demands, including legislation on MSP.

A 72-year-old farmer, part of the same agitation, had earlier died of cardiac arrest. Another 63-year-old farmer died of a heart attack at the Shambhu border. On Wednesday, 21-year-old Shubhkaran, a native of Bathinda, was killed in clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers.

The incident took place when some protesting farmers rushed towards barricades at Khanauri. Twelve police personnel were also injured in clashes.

In the wake of the death, farmer leaders on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days saying they would decide their next course of action on Friday evening. Thousands of farmers remain camped at Khanauri and Shambhu with their tractor-trolleys and trucks still blocking the roads.

Besides a law on MSP, the Punjab farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21, are also among their demands.

