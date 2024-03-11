Disclose details on electoral bonds tomorrow: SC dismisses SBI plea seeking time till June 30

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking time till June 30 to disclose details of electoral bonds. The apex court ordered SBI to furnish the details by March 12 or face contempt action.

Commencing the crucial hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it had asked the SBI to do a "plain disclosure" as per the court's judgment. Chandrachud said that the Election Commissioner of India (ECI) should compile the respective details on electoral bonds and upload the same by 5 pm on March 15, 2024. According to the top court, the submissions of the SBI sufficiently indicated that the information was readily available.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the Election Commission of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

"In the last 26 days, what steps have you taken? Your application is silent on that," the bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, said on Monday.

