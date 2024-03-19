SC summons yoga guru Ramdev for Patanjali misleading ads case

PTI
Published: March 19, 2024 05:33 PM IST
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev gestures while giving an interview to a television channel after a press conference in Ahmedabad on May 10, 2017 . Photo by Sam Panthaky/AFP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the personal appearance of yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna before it in the contempt proceedings relating to advertising of the company's products and their medicinal efficacy.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took strong exception to the failure of the company and Balkrishna in filing replies to the court's notices issued to them earlier to show why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for prima facie violating the undertaking given to the court.

The bench also issued notice to Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings were not initiated against him. The apex court was hearing a plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicines. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS