Chennai: A monthly entitlement of Rs 1,000 for all women in every state and immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and legislative assemblies were promised by the DMK in its manifesto for the upcoming LS polls.



Also, the Tamil Nadu's ruling party assured facilitation of 33 per cent reservation for women in education and employment based on social justice.

Interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh to women's self-help groups and interest-free vehicle loans up to Rs 1 lakh for women in self-help groups across India were promised.

Detailing its assurances for women's welfare, the DMK, a key constituent of the INDIA bloc said: "DMK will insist that the Union government enact a law providing menstrual leave to women, emphasising the journey towards gender equality."

A "unified national law" will be enacted to safeguard the rights and minimum wages of domestic workers. A tripartite committee will be formed to regularise the employment of domestic workers, ensure their social security, and address their grievances.

For women engaged in small businesses, the DMK said the current 30 per cent capital subsidy provided to women will be increased to 35 per cent.

On the agriculture front, DMK said national-level training will be provided to women farmers on operating tractors and other agricultural machinery, soil health, operational guidance, seed production and seed technology to encourage their increased participation in agriculture.

Referring to direct market access for women, the DMK said markets for procurement and sales "managed solely by women will be established at the district level," and unique identity cards shall be provided.

"The cost of cooking gas cylinders was raised from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000, only to be slightly reduced by Rs 100 around election time, demonstrating a pattern of electoral deception."

Petrol and diesel prices will be fixed at Rs 75 and Rs 65, respectively. LPG cylinder price will be Rs 500 per cylinder.

Efforts will be made to permanently ensure that "out-of-school children" are identified and their families are provided with necessary economic opportunities to enable their continued education.

"A separate law will be enacted to prevent child trafficking for work, marriage, sexual exploitation, and organ trade, with appropriate legal investigation mechanisms established."