Arvind Kejriwal to continue as Delhi CM; AAP calls for nationwide protests after ED arrest

New Delhi: The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ignited a nationwide protest led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday. While condemning the arrest as a "murder of democracy" and an "announcement of dictatorship", the party stated that Kejriwal will remain as the Delhi CM and discharge his duties from jail if need arises.

The move comes amid allegations from the Congress that the BJP is resorting to desperate measures out of fear of losing in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Congress alleges BJP's panic tactics

Congress leaders wasted no time in accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to panic-driven tactics to undermine the opposition. Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, lambasted the BJP for its alleged misuse of power and use of constitutional institutions to weaken opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi echoed similar sentiments, labeling the BJP as a "scared dictator" attempting to stifle democracy by targeting opposition leaders and freezing their party's accounts.

"While capturing all the institutions, including the media, breaking up parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the accounts of the main opposition party were not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of elected chief ministers has also become a common thing," he said. "INDIA will give a befitting reply to this," the former Congress chief added.

डरा हुआ तानाशाह, एक मरा हुआ लोकतंत्र बनाना चाहता है।



मीडिया समेत सभी संस्थाओं पर कब्ज़ा, पार्टियों को तोड़ना, कंपनियों से हफ्ता वसूली, मुख्य विपक्षी दल का अकाउंट फ्रीज़ करना भी ‘असुरी शक्ति’ के लिए कम था, तो अब चुने हुए मुख्यमंत्रियों की गिरफ्तारी भी आम बात हो गई है।



INDIA इसका… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 21, 2024

AAP mobilizes nationwide protests

Meanwhile, the AAP's Delhi unit convener, Gopal Rai, rallied support for nationwide protests against the BJP's actions following Kejriwal's arrest. Rai condemned the arrest as an assault on democracy and called upon citizens to join in solidarity against what he termed the BJP's dictatorial tendencies. AAP leaders denounced the arrest as a direct assault on the people's voice and vowed to continue the fight against what they perceive as unjust persecution.

At a midnight press conference, Delhi ministers Atishi, Rai and the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak condemned the way in which Kejriwal was arrested. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was also present.

Addressing the press conference, Pathak said, "This is no longer a fight between the BJP and the AAP. This is a fight between the country's people and the BJP. This is no longer a fight of the AAP but a fight of all those who want clean politics in the country." Atishi said Kejriwal's fight will continue from the "roads to the court".

"The Supreme Court will hear the case on Friday. This arrest is unconstitutional. They arrested (former Jharkhand chief minister) Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal and froze the accounts of Congress," she said.

The arrest of Kejriwal, the first of a sitting chief minister, has sparked outrage among opposition ranks. Additionally, the freezing of accounts belonging to opposition parties, including the Congress, has further fuelled accusations of authoritarian behavior by the ruling party.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal from his residence here on Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after the high court refused to grant the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.