TN Guv Ravi accepts Ponmudi’s cabinet reinduction

PTI
Published: March 22, 2024 02:07 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. Photo: Manorama

Chennai: A day after the Supreme Court's nudge, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday accepted Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendation on re-inducting senior DMK MLA K Ponmudi in the cabinet led by him, the Raj Bhavan said. The swearing-in will be held at 3.30 pm on Friday, a Raj Bhavan press release said.

Stalin has recommended to Ravi to induct Ponmudi in the state cabinet and allocate him the subjects of Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology currently held by Backward Classes Minister R S Rajakannappan.

"The Hon'ble Governor has approved the recommendation. The swearing-in ceremony of the minister-designate will be held today (March 22) at 3.30 pm at the Raj Bhavan," the release said.

On Thursday, the apex Court voiced "serious concern" over the conduct of Ravi for his refusal to reinduct Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet even after it suspended his earlier conviction. The SC had directed the Governor to decide on the issue within 24 hours.

The Governor had refused to reinduct Ponmudi, whose conviction and three-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case the apex court stayed recently, despite Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendation. 

