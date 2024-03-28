Delhi excise policy scam: Kejriwal to be produced in court as ED custody expires

New Delhi: As his custodial period with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ends on Thursday, the probe agency will produce Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the Rouse Avenue Court today.



Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will also hear a PIL on Thursday, which seeks the removal of Kejriwal from the position of Chief Minister following his arrest in the policy-linked money laundering case.

This comes a day after the High Court refused to interfere with Kejriwal’s arrest by ED, asking the probe team to file its response to it as well as his plea for interim relief of release before April 2. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, in the order, clarified the matter would be taken up for final disposal on April 3.

Stressing that no money was found in multiple ED raids, Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Wednesday said her husband would do a "big expose" on the alleged excise policy scam in court on March 28. "Despite two years of probe, the ED has not been able to find even one paisa in evidence. They raided the chief minister's residence but got just Rs 73,000," she said in a digital briefing.

"My husband issued directions to Water Minister Atishi while in custody. The Centre had issues with it. Do they want to ruin Delhi?" Sunita Kejriwal asked, adding that her husband was very sad over the issue. She said Kejriwal was a brave and genuine person and his resolve was strong.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28.

