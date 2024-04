New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has been cut by Rs 30.50. Consumers in Kochi will now pay Rs 1,776 per cylinder following the reduction. Additionally, a 5 kg LPG cylinder's cost has decreased by Rs 7.50.



Despite these reductions, the price of domestic LPG cylinders remains static, following a Rs 41.5 hike over the past two months. This price adjustment comes on the heels of fuel price reductions by Rs 2, implemented last month.