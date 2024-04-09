Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gets Z-category security amid threats

PTI
Published: April 09, 2024 03:05 PM IST
The armed commandos will accompany the CEC during his travels across the country, said sources. File Photo.

New Delhi: The Union government has provided Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos given potential threats, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task, the sources said.

A threat perception report prepared by central security agencies recommended a strong cover for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar. The move comes amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections that begin on April 19.

The armed commandos will accompany the CEC during his travels across the country, said sources.

Kumar is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch. He took charge as the 25th CEC on May 15, 2022. He had been appointed as an election commissioner in the poll body on September 1, 2020. 

