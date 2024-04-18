DD News logo, text change to saffron colour

New Delhi: The logo of DD News, the national news channel under Prasar Bharati, has been changed to saffron colour. This new logo replaces the red one that is familiar to people all over the country. Additionally, the word ‘News’ in Hindi is also now depicted in the new colour.

These changes in the logo and text coincided with the introduction of a state-of-the-art studio system and a revamped website, the official communique said.

“The values are the same, but you will see us in a new form. Get ready for a never-before-seen news journey,” said a social media post announcing the changes. The channel’s pages on social media and YouTube have also been changed.

With general elections round the corner, the change to a colour similar to that of the BJP's flag has not gone down well with many users on social media. Earlier, the channel faced backlash for airing the controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story'.

In addition, DD News had plans to air an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. However, Prasar Bharati could not obtain approval to air the program, citing concerns that it could violate the election code of conduct.