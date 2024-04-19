From Tamil Nadu to Manipur: Phase 1 of 2024 Lok Sabha polls kick-starts in 102 seats

New Delhi: The much-anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced on Friday, marking the initiation of the world's largest democratic exercise. With 102 seats up for polling in the first phase across 17 states and 4 Union territories, the electoral battleground is set for a riveting contest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eyeing an unprecedented third term in office, leads the charge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in what promises to be a test of political prowess and public sentiment.



As the polling booths open their doors, over 16.63 crore eligible voters prepare to cast their ballots in the first phase, shaping the destiny of the nation for the next five years. Amidst the backdrop of a staggering 97 crore registered voters, the BJP's ambitious endeavors to expand its footprint, particularly in states like Tamil Nadu, stand juxtaposed against the challenge posed by the opposition INDIA bloc.

Polling will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm. The voters comprise 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 from third gender. In the first phase, there are 35.67 lakh first time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years. Counting of votes in the elections that will conclude on June 1 will be taken up on June 4.

States that go to polls in Phase 1

Polling will be held for all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1).

Besides, there will be voting in 12 seats in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh. Simultaneously, assembly elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats).

In 2019, the UPA had won 45 of the 102 seats at stake on Friday and the NDA 41. Six of these seats have been redrawn as part of the delimitation exercise. In Tamil Nadu, which accounts for the largest number of seats in the first phase, the BJP had drawn a blank in 2019. This time though, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign, led by Prime Minister Modi, in a bid to gain a foothold in the Dravidian land.

School students with their faces and hands painted with words to encourage people to vote, pose for photographs ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Photo: PTI

Prominent candidates

Among the prominent candidates in the fray in the first phase are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sarbananda Sonowal, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress and DMK's Kanimozhi. An aggressive K Annamalai, who is steering the BJP campaign in Tamil Nadu, is also among the contestants.

The Election Commission has deployed over 18 lakh polling personnel across 1.87 lakh polling stations.

While the National Democratic alliance(NDA) under Prime Minister Modi is seeking a stronger majority, the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound after facing reverses in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Besides Gadkari, Sonowal, seven other Union ministers--Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Sanjeev Baliyan, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murugan and Nisith Pramanik--are in the poll fray in the first phase.

A polling official carries an Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other election material at a distribution centre on the eve of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Photo: PTI

Two former chief ministers--Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura) and Nabam Tuki (Arunachal Pradesh)--and Tamilisai Soundararajan, who recently resigned as governor of Telangana to return to active politics, also figure in Friday's poll battle. Soundararajan is contesting from Chennai South on BJP ticket.

CEC's message

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday urged people to cast their ballot and reminded people of the significance of each vote, saying there have been instances when one vote has mattered in a critical contest. Elections are the most beautiful expression of India's democracy and there is "nothing like voting", he said in a video message.

In view of the heatwave conditions, Kumar said people must take all precautions. "But I know the spirit of the Indian voter will beat the summer heat," he added. "In our great democracy, elections belong to you, the choice belongs to you... you are deciding the government. You are doing it for your sake, for your family and children, for your village or town and, of course, for the country," he said. "I call upon the youth to lead a revolution in electoral participation."

Polling officials and security personnel with EVMs and other election materials disembark from a ferry on their way to a polling station ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Golaghat, Assam, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Photo: PTI

Manipur

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the first of the two-phased Lok Sabha elections in Manipur, which had been rocked by ethnic violence over the last one year.

The Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, which comprises 32 of the 60 assembly segments in the state, and 15 assembly segments of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the first phase. Voting will be held in the remaining 13 segments of Outer Manipur in the second phase on April 26.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, Nagaur is set to witness a close contest between the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate and former MP Hanuman Beniwal in alliance with Congress against BJP nominee and former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha. Beniwal with the BJP's support in the 2019 elections defeated Mirdha, who was then a Congress candidate. However, Beniwal separated from the NDA in 2020 over the farmers' agitation issue.

Security personnel and polling officials with EVMs and other election material leave for election duty ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Doda, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Photo: PTI

Assam

The prestigious Dibrugarh constituency in Assam has three candidates in fray with Union minister Sonowal, a Rajya Sabha MP, pitted against the United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the AJP and Aam Aadmi Party's Manoj Dhanowar.

In Jorhat, four candidates are in contention, with Lok Sabha's Deputy Leader of the Opposition Gaurav Gogoi locked in a direct contest with sitting BJP MP Topon Gogoi.

Uttar Pradesh

Voters of eight Lok Sabha constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh, falling in the Jat and sugarcane belt, are also eligible to exercise their franchise. The seats going to polls are Saharanpur, Bijnor, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina (reserved for Scheduled Castes), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

(With PTI inputs.)